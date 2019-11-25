‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ release date pushed back to November 2020: report

Moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see cinema’s two fiercest monsters duke it out. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been delayed eight months and will now hit theaters Nov. 20, 2020. The film was previously dated for March 13, 2020.

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the fourth entry in Legendary’s monster universe following 2004’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The upcoming crossover event — starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry — pits the otherworldly giants against each other in an epic battle.

This year’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” generated $385 million worldwide and was a financial disappointment given its $200 million price tag. Both “Godzilla” ($524 million) and “Kong: Skull Island” ($566 million) were commercial successes. Since the sci-fi spectacles have only gotten more expensive to make, it stands to reason that the studios wanted to step back and retool the franchise before unleashing it to the public.

When “Godzilla vs. Kong” does arrive in multiplexes, it will face off against something even mightier: a Marvel movie. “Eternals,” the superhero adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, debuts two weeks earlier on Nov. 6.

