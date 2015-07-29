Gisele hiding boob job under burqa?

This woman in a burqa was not heading to any prayer services.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her kid sister hid under traditional Muslim wear — during the holy month of Ramadan — so they could get secret plastic surgery in Paris, The Post has learned.

The Brazilian stunner orchestrated the cloak-and-dagger mission so she could sneak into the swank International Clinique du Parc Monceau for work on her boobs and eyes, sources said.

A dead giveaway was the footwear — Muslim women are forbidden from wearing open-toed shoes.

A source said she was concerned that her breasts had sagged after having two children — and the surgery was a 35th-birthday and post-retirement present to herself.

More On This... 10 Celebrity Boob Job Busts

Gisele and sister Rafaela were picked up by Bundchen’s longtime chauffeur at the Bristol Hotel and driven to the clinic on July 15, sources said. The photo below shows Gisele with the driver before she donned the burqa.

The next day, after the two surgeries, the trusty driver — who has worked for Gisele since at least 2010 — took the two women back to the hotel, where they packed up their belongings. He then drove them to the exclusive Les Sources de Caudalie spa, where Bundchen recovered for five days before leaving Paris.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who made $47 million last year as the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes, faced a chump-change tab of about $11,000 for her surgeries.

On Friday, Bundchen was photographed in sunglasses as she and Rafaela strolled through Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on their way back to the United States.

Gone was the burqa — which has actually been banned in France since 2010.

Bundchen, who had vowed to never undergo plastic surgery, announced her retirement from the runway in April, telling the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper that she had “learned to listen to her body.”

She said she’d devote her time to other projects off the catwalk.

“Automatically, my body tells me if what I do is worth it, and it asked to stop,” she said. “I respect my body; it’s a privilege to be able to stop.”

Her reps didn’t respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

This story first appeared in the NY Post.

Break Time: It's Christmas in July for lingerie models