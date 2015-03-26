10 Celebrity Boob Job Busts
They should have stuck with mother nature.
Mariah CareyGuess Mariah Carey wanted the girls to match her impressive pipes. We don't understand why, as she had a killer figure to begin with.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_mariah_450-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Heidi MontagHeidi Montag famously went on the cover of US Magazine when she got her boob job. She called them "revenge implants," as she had just broken up with her boyfriend Spencer Pratt. Now they are married. So who got revenge on whom?https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_heidi_450jpg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tara ReidTara Reid has publicly rued the day she went under the knife to up her bra size.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_tara_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jane FondaPutting politics aside, Jane Fonda was smokin' in the 60s and 70s. Why she thought she had to go DD in the 1980s is beyond us.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16c43dd2-0312091702_M_boobs_janefonda_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brooke HoganBrooke Hogan looked so happy and carefree pre-implants. Now she looks self-conscious. Unfortunately, a new chest is no substitute for talent.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_brookehogan_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pam AndersonPam Anderson is the breast implant queen, going from bigger to smaller and all sizes in between. But we think she looked best au natural, back in the day.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_pam_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Victoria BeckhamSure Victoria Beckham may have been a little flat-chested to begin with, but just because you marry a soccer star doesn't mean you have to put soccer balls on your chest.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_posh_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump has ballooned up to Pam Anderson levels, and for what? She's a "businesswoman," or at least she plays one on TV. Plus she started in her teens as a twiggy fashion model, so we're not sure what's going on in her head.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091710_M_boobs_ivanka_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tori SpellingTori Spelling has gone overboard with plastic surgery as she has gotten older.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_tori_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera started as a cute little pop star with a great body, but now she looks more and more like a guy in drag who pads his bra for the Halloween parade.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0312091702_M_boobs_xtina_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
