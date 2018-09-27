Gisele Bundchen says she suffered 'crushing sense of anxiety,' contemplated suicide

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen revealed her struggles with anxiety and suicidal thoughts in her new book, according to reports.

In her memoir, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," Bundchen, 38, said she battled panic attacks and contemplated suicide, People magazine reported.

“I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my balcony, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in,’” she said, according to People.

Bundchen admitted her life is not as perfect as it may seem.

"Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what's really going on," she said, according to CBS News. "I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize, everything I've lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences."

The supermodel, who is married to Tom Brady, said she had "serious anxiety issues" and also developed claustrophobia. She said her "life in the fast lane came with a crushing sense of anxiety," according to People.

Her panic attacks began in 2003.

She said she was taking the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, but decided she did not want to rely on it, People reported.

“The thought of being dependent on something felt, in my mind, even worse, because I was like, ‘What if I lose that [pill]? Then what? Am I going to die?’ The only thing I knew was, I needed help," she said.



She said she turned to yoga and meditation; she meditates daily at 5 a.m.