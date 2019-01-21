Expand / Collapse search
Gisele Bundchen celebrates as Tom Brady heads to the Super Bowl with the Patriots

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
Gisele Bündchen is at it again.

After celebrating Tom Brady’s touchdown during the Patriots’ 41-28 playoff win over the Chargers last week, the Brazilian bombshell let loose once more, as running back Sony Michel found the end zone during New England’s opening drive against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Posting the clip to her Instagram story on Sunday, Bündchen, 38, clad in Brady’s jersey, of course, is seen cheering at the TV while yelling, “Let’s go!”

The first half only got better from there for the Patriots. Brady connected with Phillip Dorsett for a 29-yard touchdown late in the second quarter as New England went up, 14-0.

Brady and the Patriots later clinched a Super Bowl berth following a 37-31 overtime victory.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.