Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed, slams 'obsessed' neighbor forcing him to tear down mega-mansion

Mohamed Hadid, the father of famous supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, broke his silence on a dispute with a neighbor who is forcing him to tear down a half-built mega-mansion in Bel Air.

The 71-year-old real estate tycoon has been locked in legal red tape with his neighbor, Joe Horacek, who has been leading the neighborhood in calls on the city to do something about what he believes to be illegal and unsafe construction going on at the site. Hadid, however, claims the complaints are either exaggerated or false, accusing Horacek of being “obsessed” with him and “stalking” him.

“The whole thing has been a nightmare. Yes, I regret starting it. It has destroyed my life, it has destroyed my reputation and affected my family,” he told the U.K. Daily Mail of the mansion.

As for Horacek -- who sued him over the property -- Hadid didn’t mince his words.

“He's the worst human being, the worst neighbor. He is one of the most vicious, vindictive, angry, most horrible neighbors one could ever have. He is trying to run me out of town,” he told the outlet. “He's obsessed, it's his life. Him and his wife, they do studies every day to attack me. Three years ago he said he had put over 6,000 hours into this. Who in their right mind does that unless they are obsessed?”

In a statement to Vanity Fair in 2018, Horacek’s attorney, George Soneff, said: “Mr. Hadid promised to build a 14,000-square-foot single-family home. Instead, he built what is essentially a small hotel, measuring over 30,000 square feet, perched on a steep hillside. The structure was built without the required permits and plans, and without the inspections necessary to assure that the residents who live directly below are safe in the event of an earthquake or landslide. It is a disaster waiting to happen."

Hadid dismissed Horacek’s complaints and said he believes the neighbor is aware that his every statement on the matter will be amplified because of the fame of Hadid's daughters.

However, after purchasing the property in 2011, Horacek's complaints got the attention of the city, which began checking out the property and determined that it was a hazard to the surrounding area. As a result, Hadid will need to tear it all down at personal loss he estimates to be more than $50 million.

“I'm not bankrupt, my LLC [Limited Liability Company] is bankrupt. The money in the LLC is from bank loans, the bank is not going to give you $5 million to demolish a house, especially when I've already put $18 million in,” Hadid explained. “I have other projects around the world, I have a huge project in Cairo being built today, we just got in the Guinness Book of Records for being the world's largest residential building. We're doing things in Casablanca [Morocco] and in Athens [Greece].”

Fox News reached out to Horacek's attorney for comment.