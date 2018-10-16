Giada De Laurentiis says she'd consider remarrying, depending on who does the proposing

Giada De Laurentiis said walking down the aisle isn’t completely off the table after her divorce from ex-husband Todd Thompson.

The celebrity chef told Us Weekly she would get married again following her split from the fashion designer. De Laurentiis, 48, and Thompson, 55, were married for 11 years before announcing their divorce in December 2014.

“Ah, you know what? You never know in this life,” De Laurentiis told Us Weekly on Saturday. “I’m never going to say never.”

When asked if she would say yes to a proposal, she responded: “It depends who the proposal is from!”

TV producer Shane Farley, who she first met in 2013 and began dating in 2015 after her divorce was finalized. The Food Network star previously told People magazine she “felt like a kid again” when they started dating.

“After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out. I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married,” she told the magazine. “Once I got settled, [Shane and I] reconnected and I felt like a kid again.”

She added that she still gets along with her ex-husband, who she shares a daughter, Jade.

“[Thompson and I are] supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade,” she said.