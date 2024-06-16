George Strait breaks US concert attendance record in Texas

George Strait, the "king of country music," is now also the "king of concerts."

Strait broke the record for the largest U.S. ticketed show when he stepped onstage at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

The "Amarillo By Morning" singer played to a crowd of 110,905 fans in eastern Texas, breaking an all-time attendance record previously set by the Grateful Dead nearly 50 years ago.

In 1977, 107,019 fans packed into New Jersey's Raceway Park to catch the Dead show. Strait bested that number on Saturday by nearly 4,000 tickets sold, according to Billboard.

TRY FOX NEWS' FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

"We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn," Strait told the crowd. "Just invite me back, I’ll come!"

MORGAN WALLEN'S NASHVILLE ARREST MOCKED BY FELLOW COUNTRY SINGER: 'ALEXA, PLAY THE CHAIR BY GEORGE STRAIT'

Prior to the show, he sent out a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) and encouraged his fans to arrive early and stay hydrated because they were in for a treat.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in the crowd to see Strait debut two new songs, "MIA in MIA" and "The Little Things," from his upcoming album, "Cowboys and Dreamers."

"Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait," Abbott wrote on X. "Largest packed house for a concern in America. Ever."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, "Took my daughter Caroline to see @GeorgeStrait at Kyle Field @TAMU tonight. Great fun. Spectacular concert."

Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman also joined the king at Kyle Field as special guests.

He's no stranger to making and breaking records.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Strait has the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any music genre, and he's the only artist to chart a top 10 hit every year for 30 years.

In addition, Strait has achieved the most No. 1 albums in the history of country music, which includes 20 of his 60 No. 1 hits.

His records don't stop there. He's sold more than 120 million records worldwide, earning the status as one of the bestselling music artists of all time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strait has 13 multiplatinum and 38 gold albums. His ‘92 "Pure Country" catalog went six times platinum, and his highest certified album is the ’95 classic "Strait Out of the Box."