George Lopez stops New Year's Eve show early after falling ill on-stage: report

Comedian George Lopez reportedly fell ill in the middle of a New Year’s Eve performance, forcing him to cut the show short and cancel a performance later in the evening.

The "George Lopez" star was roughly 30 to 45 minutes into his show at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that he started to struggle during his 4 p.m. show. He never expressly stated what kind of symptoms he was experiencing, but he did reportedly begin to sweat and lose focus. He asked for a glass of water, which someone in the front row eventually provided.

After that, he apologized to the crowd and walked off the stage without returning.

"You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong," Eyewitness Sabrina Alvarez told the outlet.

Attendees noticed an ambulance outside the venue after it was cut short. However, it has not been confirmed whether that ambulance was there for Lopez or some other medical emergency happening in the area.

Representatives for the comedian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Shortly after his 4 p.m. performance was cut short, the venue announced that his performance at 8 p.m. had been rescheduled to March 18, according to a tweet.

So far, Lopez has not commented on the incident or his health on social media. His latest post on Instagram is a tribute to the late Hollywood icon Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve weeks ahead of her 100th birthday.

The star shared an old clip of an interview he did with White on his old late-night show "Lopez Tonight." On Twitter, meanwhile, he simply thanked Alaska Air on New Year’s Day without mentioning the show.