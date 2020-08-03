'General Hospital' star Kelly Monaco temporarily replaced while recovering from 'breathing problems'

The "General Hospital" cast will look a little different.

The soap opera has temporarily replaced actress Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall Morgan, with Lindsay Hartley as Monaco recovers from a "breathing problem."

Hartly confirmed the news on Twitter. "Some big shoes to fill...precious too," Hartley tweeted. "I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily." Daytime Confidential first reported the news.

Hartley also shared a photo of herself from the set all masked up, following the new COVID safety guidelines. "Masked... Covid set life," she wrote.

According to Monaco's mom, the star is feeling better and will be back on the set in no time. "Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday," she wrote on Twitter.

"14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love."

Like many other TV shows, "General Hospital" suspended production back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The longtime series resumed filming in July and is adhering to new health rules, such as having a limited crew on set, wearing masks when not in a scene, and maintaining social distance.