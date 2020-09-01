'Game of Thrones' showrunners announce new sci-fi TV series to premiere on Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the minds behind bringing "Game of Thrones" to life on the small screen, have set their sights on a new project.

The Emmy winners announced on Tuesday that they have teamed up with Netflix and Alexander Woo (“The Terror: Infamy”) to write and produce another sci-fi TV series based on "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy of novels by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

The story is about humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

STREAMING WARS PUSH HOLLYWOOD TO A RECORD NUMBER OF NEW TV SERIES

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world,” said Weiss and Benioff in a press release obtained by Fox News.

Rian Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman ("Looper," "Knives Out," "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi"), Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for "The Three-Body Problem" and "Death's End," and Plan B Entertainment (Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner’s company) are also producing.

'GAME OF THRONES' SHOWRUNNERS EXPLAIN DAENERYS' DOWNWARD SPIRAL IN FINAL SEASON

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting 'The Three-Body Problem' for television audiences,” said Cixin a statement.

“I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August 2019, Benioff and Weiss signed a reported $200 million production deal with Netflix to exclusively make content for the streaming service.