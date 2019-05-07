'Game of Thrones' coffee cup snafu draws Greenpeace's attention

The “Game of Thrones” coffee cup mishap drew the attention of Greenpeace on Tuesday.

The environment activist organization used the hit HBO series’ snafu to promote awareness about single-use plastic. The group’s Twitter handle urged social media users to “take a stand against plastic pollution” and directed them to a statement directed at Nestle.

“Plastic pollution is jeopardizing human health and harming marine animals like whales and sea turtles at alarming rates,” the statement said, accusing Nestle of being “one of the worst plastic polluters.”

Greenpeace took the opportunity to capitalize on a viral moment that occurred on Sunday’s episode “Game of Thrones” in which eagle-eyed views spotted what appeared to be a coffee cup on a table while the show’s key characters were celebrating defeating the Night King at Winterfell.

As the cameras cut to Daenerys Targaryen, a cup from out of the realm appeared to be sitting on the table. HBO later acknowledged it was a “craft services coffee cup” and apologized for the mistake.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” the network said.

Starbucks also had fun with the viral mishap. Many social media users had thought it was a Starbucks cup that was placed on the table during the scene.

“TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink,” the company tweeted.