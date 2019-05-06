HBO says coffee cup spotted in ‘Game of Thrones’ was a ‘mistake’

HBO admitted Monday that a coffee cup spotted in a scene of Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” was a mistake.

Fans of the fantasy series were buzzing on social media Monday after spotting the out-of-place modern cup on a table next to the character Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO eventually copped to the blunder — saying it was a latte from the set’s craft services — and tried to make a joke of the situation.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” an spokesperson for the cable network said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

In an interview on WNYC radio Monday, executive producer Bernie Caulfield also saw the funny side.

“Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks,” Caulfield quipped, in the interview on Alison Stewart’s “All of It.”

The gaffe is rare for the Emmy Award-winning fantasy series, she said, noting its “prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%.”

“If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape,” Caulfied said.

