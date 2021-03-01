Gal Gadot expecting third child with husband Jaron Varsano: 'Here we go again'

Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

The "Wonder Woman" actress, 35, announced the news Monday morning on her social media channels.

"Here we go again," she captioned a photo of herself, Varsano, and their two daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, touching her small baby bump.

The couple married in 2008.

Gadot previously gushed about motherhood to Baby magazine.

"[Alma] thinks [acting] is cool but it’s not that great to her," she explained. "I’m just ‘mum’. She doesn’t pay so much attention. Even when I’m talking to someone about Wonder Woman, she tries any which way she can to change the topic! But she has certainly learned that every woman is a wonder woman. She literally says that which I love."

"I was very nervous as a young mother," admitted the "Fast & Furious" star.

"With Maya, I’m able to enjoy it all much more. I’ve also seen that having a second child changes the dynamics of your family, and I have to make sure that Alma still gets a lot of love and attention from me even though I’m spending so much time with Maya. But Alma is curious, and she loves her little sister. It’s a beautiful time for our family," Gadot said.

And she also praised her husband for his support.

"He’s the best. I love every moment I spend with him and my daughters," she said. "He is also a very successful businessman and is very involved in that. But even though we are both busy with our work, family life comes first. I am a very, very happy woman who can hardly wait to come home to my family every time I finish work on a film."