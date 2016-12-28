Gael Garcia Bernal reveals he actually never married ex Dolores Flores

Gael Garcia Bernal and Dolores Fonzi are broken up, but it looks like they never really married.

Earlier this month it was reported that the couple were ending their nearly five-year marriage, but the Mexican actor revealed to Elle that they were never husband and wife.

“We actually didn’t even get married,” he told the magazine, confirming they were ending their relationship. “We had kids. Well, I mean, you’re more than married, right? In a way, having kids?”

The couple, who first met on the set of the 2001 film “Vidas Privadas” and started a romantic relationship several years later, has a son Lazardo, 5, and Libertad, 3.

The actor’s mother revealed their breakup to People en Español earlier this month, saying the family was “doing well.”

Although they never married, Garcia Bernal told Elle that what is important is not the institution of marriage, but the arrangement.

“The responsibility. The deal,” he said. “To do it with the person you’re embarking on (it with). That’s more important than anything, any religion or government would say. But that’s a case-by-case situation. I’m not staying it should be like this. But for us it was. The institution of family is important, definitely. And I enjoy it a lot. More than I thought I would.”

The “Y tu mama tambien” actor also revealed that his feelings are mixed when it comes to monogamy.

“The concert of monogamy is an inheritance of a medieval time, when family would carry the tradition of the name and certain privileges,” Garcia Bernal said. “It’s a way of organizing society, perhaps. So all the moral issues that carry with monogamy and the real meaning of where it comes from? It’s questionable nowadays. I can’t say I don’t believe in it, I just think that everyone has their own interpretation.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino