'Friends' star David Schwimmer assures UK police he was in New York as authorities hunt doppelganger

“Friends” star David Schwimmer made clear Wednesday he was in New York and not in England when a lookalike stole a few items at a British restaurant last month.

Schwimmer swore, “it wasn’t me.”

“Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” he tweeted.

Police in Blackpool, England, posted a photo on their Facebook page of a suspect who was wanted for stealing a jacket, wallet and cellphone from a restaurant. The photo was taken inside a liquor store and the suspect appeared to be carrying a case of beer.

Fans of the 1994-2004 sitcom said they knew exactly who the alleged thief was – Ross Geller. Many people began making “Friends” jokes because the suspect looked like Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show.

“I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year,” one fan wrote in one of the 133,000 comments that were left on the post, according to the BBC. (Many of the comments made references to the show's theme song, "I'll Be There For You," by the Rembrandts.)

“I'm surprised you've not found him... it's like you're always stuck in second gear,” another person wrote.

However, Blackpool police confirmed that Schwimmer is off the hook. He was in the U.S. at the time of the theft.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” police said. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way.”