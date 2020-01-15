'Friends' reunion special still a maybe at HBO Max despite 'interest all around'

Don't hold your breath, "Friends" fans.

It appears that the highly anticipated reunion special featuring the cast and creators of the hit sitcom, announced in November, is still up in the air.

HBO Max, where the special is scheduled to air, held a presentation on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where chief content officer Kevin Reilly said that he's still waiting on a green light.

COURTENEY COX DANCES IN SYNC WITH DAUGHTER, FANS COMPARE IT TO FAMOUS 'FRIENDS' SCENE

"There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe," said Reilly said when asked about the unscripted special.

When the special was announced, it was reported that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc would all participate, as well as the show's original creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

'FRIENDS' CO-STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW REUNITE ON INSTAGRAM

Aniston, 50, first hinted at the reunion in an October visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she was pressed for details about a possible reboot of the iconic comedy.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is," said the actress. "We’re working on something.”

While on the show, Aniston would not confirm that a recent meeting between the cast members recently took place to discuss what that "something" might be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is," Aniston previously told "Entertainment Tonight". "But we will."