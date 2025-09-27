Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tim Allen inspired by Erika Kirk, Charlie Sheen’s ex defends Clinton claims

Valerie Bertinelli says she's never been asked on a first date; Prince William calls 2024 his 'hardest year' ever

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Tim Allen at the 2025 Disney Upfront in New York and Charlie Sheen at an Evening with Charlie Sheen event in London.

Tim Allen says that Erika Kirk's speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service inspired him to forgive the person who killed his father. Charlie Sheen's ex agrees with the actor's claim that Bill Clinton once showed interest in her during their relationship. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images;)

TOP 3:

-Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer

-Charlie Sheen’s ex stands by the actor's claim Bill Clinton showed interest in her during their relationship

-Valerie Bertinelli admits she's never been asked on a first date

Prince William

Prince William called 2024 his "hardest year" ever in a new interview. (Getty Images)

ROYALLY HONEST - Prince William candidly admits to 'the hardest year I've ever had' during rare TV interview.

KRAMER UNFILTERED - ‘Seinfeld’ star mounts wild comeback after infamous rant sparked comedy exodus.

HOMEGROWN JOY - Candace Cameron Bure embraces small-town life away from Hollywood.

MISSING THE MOVES - Hilaria Baldwin warns 'Dancing with the Stars' hunk she can't be offended as Alec's absence raises questions.

Hilaria Baldwin on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Hilaria Baldwin told Fox News Digital why husband Alec Baldwin missed her "Dancing with the Stars" performance this week. (Getty Images)

COMEDY CLASH - Roseanne Barr blasts ‘double standard’ as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the late-night show after suspension. 

Split photo of Roseanne Barr appears on "Fox & Friends" in New York to promote her Fox Nation show "Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!" on Feb. 13, 2023, and Jimmy Kimmel hosts "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2025.

Roseanne Barr spoke out after Jimmy Kimmel returns to his late-night show. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File; Randy Holmes/Disney via AP)

ROYAL MEDIATOR - Princess Diana found an unexpected political ally during the marriage crisis.

JERSEY JUSTICE - Reality star sought President Trump's help with his deported father after Chrisley family pardon. 

