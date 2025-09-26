Candace Cameron Bure embraces small-town life away from Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure prefers small-town living over the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

The "Full House" star took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about her move away from Los Angeles and why she's loving her new home.

When a fan asked the actress why she said goodbye to Southern California, Bure replied: "I still love SoCal, but L.A. is certainly not the same since growing up there and especially since 2020."

"We love living in a smaller town where people really do know your name (not because I’m on TV)," Bure explained.

The actress, who built her career in the Hollywood spotlight, said the shift to small-town living was an easy decision.

"And this beauty?!! What’s not to love?!" Bure wrote alongside a photo of sunlight streaming through tall trees.

Last April, the "Unsung Hero" actress revealed why she decided to leave Los Angeles for good.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Bure said security concerns played a major role in her decision.

"We didn't feel safe anymore," she confessed. "And that was the biggest reason that we moved."

"Not everyone in Hollywood lives behind guard gates, and we weren't behind gates," Bure explained.

Bure added her family experienced years of unsettling encounters with strangers at her home.

"We had quite a few problems over the years," Bure said, as she recalled harrowing incidents with fans who crossed personal boundaries. "People taking photos, hiding on our property and coming up to our door."

"It's amazing what people feel they can do," she continued. "And wanting to be a part of your life in some way. Some of it is innocent, some of it wasn't. But it's quite unnerving when you're just trying to be a person and live life, and you don't know what's around the corner."

Bure previously confirmed on Instagram that she had officially left Los Angeles.

"Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes," she wrote. "‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life."

Bure and her husband, Valeri, share three children — daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim.