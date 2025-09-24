Hilaria Baldwin explains Alec's absence from 'Dancing with the Stars' after steamy first week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin was missing from week two of "Dancing with the Stars," where his wife Hilaria Baldwin performed with partner Gleb Savchenko after their steamy first week.

Despite Hilaria and Gleb’s spicy dance during week one, that wasn’t why Alec missed the show. Hilaria told Fox News Digital the real reason for his absence.

"So, Alec is doing a movie right now. He's doing a movie, he's doing a show, he's been traveling so much. He'll be here next week, but we're juggling.

"We had a certain plan to be in New York right now and then all of a sudden the universe opened and I was offered this incredible experience. And so I packed up all the kids and in a day. I signed the contract to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in between landing and getting our luggage. This has been a really wild whirlwind that I'm so grateful for, and it's imposed some shifting," she said.

While Alec can’t attend every show, the couple’s seven children have been in the audience.

"So it means that we're not always going to be together because he had committed to some jobs. But he'll come as much as he can and my kids are here to represent and cheer from the crowd," Hilaria told Fox News Digital.

During week one of "Dancing with the Stars," Hilaria and Gleb shared an intimate moment in which they came face to face. Alec was seen clapping, but fans instantly pointed out his expression.

"I’m crying the camera panning over to alec baldwin he does not want to be there," one person wrote on X.

"Alec Baldwin watching Hilaria and Gleb’s steamy Cha-Cha like 😐 That poker face deserves its own mirrorball trophy 😂," another added.

Other viewers pointed out how the Baldwins always support each other.

"Alec Baldwin popping up on DWTS 👀 Hilaria hyping him up as always. Gotta respect the support system," one X user noted.

"Hilaria Baldwin’s gratitude for Alec and the kids' support on *DWTS* is heartwarming. Family backing makes the spotlight a little less intimidating! 💃❤️," another wrote.

Although Alec may be absent throughout season 34, Hilaria told Fox News Digital that his support means everything.

"I mean, I can't do it without all of the support that I have, not just from him but from my entire family and from my friends and from Gleb. I mean the person who is spending the most time with me ever and being patient with me and teaching with me. And so I'm, you know, very grateful of him so much.

"He supports me a lot and I've supported him through a lot. It's a really cool experience to be the one here on the dance floor and people cheering for us," she said.

When Hilaria was paired with Savchenko, she told him immediately not to take it easy on her.

"One of the first things I said to him is, you can't offend me. I've been through enough, you can't offend me. And I know that when he pushes me, and he pushes hard, it's with so much love, and he knows that balance. And so every single time he's like, do it better, do it, do better, I take it.

"I'm like, alright. It gives me drive to do it. But then at the same time, when he said to me, 'I'm proud of you, you did a good job,' I believe him. So he's really the best teacher, the best coach, the best partner, and we've become very close friends over very few weeks. So I'm very grateful for this whole experience," Hilaria said.