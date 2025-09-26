Prince William candidly admits to 'the hardest year I've ever had' during rare TV interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William admitted that 2024 was the "hardest year" he's ever experienced.

The Prince of Wales will make a rare TV appearance on a special episode of Eugene Levy's series, "The Reluctant Traveler." The episode is titled, "Living the Royal Life in the UK," which hasn't been an easy task for William over the past year.

In a preview clip for the episode, which airs Oct. 3, William sat down for a pint of beer with Levy and opened up about the challenges the royal family has faced recently, including Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," William said.

In March 2024, Middleton shocked the world when she made her cancer diagnosis public. In January, she shared that, after chemotherapy, she was in remission.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in Feb. 2024. The palace did not specify the type of cancer or his treatment plan.

In November, while in South Africa for his Earthshot Prize event, William opened up about the pain the past year had on the royal family.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal," he said during a media interview, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere in the preview clip, William gave the "Schitt's Creek" star a personal tour of Windsor Castle.

"We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere," William joked.

William and Middleton's black cocker spaniel, Orla, joined the men as they walked across the grounds. Levy asked the future king what he likes to do in his free time.

"Sleep," he simply replied. "When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

William and Middleton have three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

