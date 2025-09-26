Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Prince William candidly admits to 'the hardest year I've ever had' during rare TV interview

Prince William opens up about royal family struggles in interview with Eugene Levy

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dedicated to duty’ as monarchy's future: ' A real partnership' Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dedicated to duty’ as monarchy's future: ' A real partnership'

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen details how the Prince and Princess of Wales are following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as a royal couple.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William admitted that 2024 was the "hardest year" he's ever experienced. 

The Prince of Wales will make a rare TV appearance on a special episode of Eugene Levy's series, "The Reluctant Traveler." The episode is titled, "Living the Royal Life in the UK," which hasn't been an easy task for William over the past year.

In a preview clip for the episode, which airs Oct. 3, William sat down for a pint of beer with Levy and opened up about the challenges the royal family has faced recently, including Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON’S BIG MOVE FORCES TWO FAMILIES OUT OF THEIR HOMES

Prince William

Prince William reflected on the challenging year he faced. (Getty Images)

Eugene Levy and Prince William drinking beer

Prince William opened up to Eugene Levy on Apple's "The Reluctant Traveler."  (Apple)

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," William said.

In March 2024, Middleton shocked the world when she made her cancer diagnosis public. In January, she shared that, after chemotherapy, she was in remission. 

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

— Prince William

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in Feb. 2024. The palace did not specify the type of cancer or his treatment plan.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In November, while in South Africa for his Earthshot Prize event, William opened up about the pain the past year had on the royal family.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal," he said during a media interview, according to Reuters.

Eugene Levy and Prince William walking

Prince William gave Eugene Levy a personal tour of Windsor Castle. (Apple)

Eugene Levy and Prince William

Prince William appears on Eugene Levy's "The Reluctant Traveler" for a special episode Oct. 3. (Apple)

Elsewhere in the preview clip, William gave the "Schitt's Creek" star a personal tour of Windsor Castle.

"We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere," William joked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

William and Middleton's black cocker spaniel, Orla, joined the men as they walked across the grounds. Levy asked the future king what he likes to do in his free time. 

Kate Middleton wearing a blue dress

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Getty Images)

King Charles in a portrait

King Charles also announced his cancer diagnosis last year. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House)

"Sleep," he simply replied. "When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

William and Middleton have three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue