Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Richard Gere to move back to US as George Clooney, wife potentially barred

Gene Hackman's wife's autopsy reveals new details about her death, Gwyneth Paltrow promotes idea of living separately from one's spouse.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere; George and Amal Clooney

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva considering move back to US from Spain. George and Amal Clooney reportedly could be banned from future visits to the country. (MEGA/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images)

TOP 3: 

-Richard Gere and wife eye US comeback months after moving to Spain

-George Clooney’s wife Amal could be barred from future US visits due to Trump sanctions related to work: report

-Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's autopsy shows she had 'fluid accumulation in her chest' at time of death

Gwyneth Paltrow standing in front of a grass wall

Gwyneth Paltrow is a proponent of spouses living separately from one another. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

APART TOGETHER - Gwyneth Paltrow embraces trend of living apart from spouse as experts warn it can make or break a marriage.

MAKING A SPLASH - Christie Brinkley’s ‘National Lampoon’ co-star Beverly D’Angelo saved her from going topless in film.

HARD PASS - Martha Stewart admits she’s never ordered takeout despite being Uber Eats spokesperson.

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar attend a Broadway show

Brandon Sklenar and Sydney Sweeney were spotted together at Stagecoach. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

COUNTRY HEAT - Sydney Sweeney cozies up to Blake Lively's co-star at Stagecoach.

PUPPY LOVE - Angie Harmon was 'saved' in unexpected way after delivery driver killed her dog.

FAMILY FIRST - Donnie Wahlberg says ‘Blue Bloods' spinoff won’t ever just be him, a Reagan will be ‘a phone call away.’

Valerie Bertinelli in a red bikini from Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli showed off her bikini body while trying out a popular wellness trend. (Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram)

TAKING THE PLUNGE - Valerie Bertinelli strips down as she experiments with trendy wellness routine.

