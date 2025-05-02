Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Richard Gere to move back to US as George Clooney, wife potentially barred

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
-Richard Gere and wife eye US comeback months after moving to Spain
-George Clooney’s wife Amal could be barred from future US visits due to Trump sanctions related to work: report
-Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's autopsy shows she had 'fluid accumulation in her chest' at time of death
APART TOGETHER - Gwyneth Paltrow embraces trend of living apart from spouse as experts warn it can make or break a marriage.
MAKING A SPLASH - Christie Brinkley’s ‘National Lampoon’ co-star Beverly D’Angelo saved her from going topless in film.
HARD PASS - Martha Stewart admits she’s never ordered takeout despite being Uber Eats spokesperson.
COUNTRY HEAT - Sydney Sweeney cozies up to Blake Lively's co-star at Stagecoach.
PUPPY LOVE - Angie Harmon was 'saved' in unexpected way after delivery driver killed her dog.
FAMILY FIRST - Donnie Wahlberg says ‘Blue Bloods' spinoff won’t ever just be him, a Reagan will be ‘a phone call away.’
TAKING THE PLUNGE - Valerie Bertinelli strips down as she experiments with trendy wellness routine.
