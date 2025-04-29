George Clooney’s wife Amal could be barred from entering US due to Trump sanctions related to work: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney’s wife of 11 years could find herself barred from entering the United States because of her work with the International Criminal Court, according to a report.

Amal Clooney, a British human rights lawyer, has given legal advice to the court in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza, according to the Financial Times.

George Clooney is an American citizen, and the couple, who share two young children, have properties in the United States.

They mainly live in France, but have temporarily relocated to New York City while the "Ocean's 11" actor stars on Broadway in "Good Night, and Good Luck" about Edward R. Murrow.

"They love being here," Clooney recently told Stephen Colbert of his family. "I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City."

He added, "Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day. So, it’s OK," Clooney added.

They also have homes in London and Lake Como, Italy.

The U.K. Foreign Office recently warned lawyers, including Amal Clooney, giving legal advice to the International Criminal Court that they could face sanctions due to a February executive order President Donald Trump signed that claims the court "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel. The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant," per the Financial Times.

The executive order goes on to say, "The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members."

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who is British, was named in the executive order as facing U.S. sanctions.

Amal Clooney practices law both in England and the United States. The 47-year-old was born in Lebanon and raised in Britain.

Last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over their retaliation against Hamas in Gaza that has left tens of thousands dead following Hamas' unprovoked Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The court also charged three Hamas leaders who have since died.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Clooney and the U.K. Foreign Office for comment.