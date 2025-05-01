Valerie Bertinelli strips down as she experiments with trendy wellness routine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli is diving into cold plunging.

The "One Day at a Time" star posted a selfie in a red bikini along with video of her getting into her pool in the early morning.

"My pool is 66° Now, for a cold plunge that’s relatively warm. (that’s what they say whoever they are)," she wrote in the caption.

VALERIE BERTINELLI CELEBRATES 65TH BIRTHDAY WITH LINGERIE PHOTO, ADMITS SHE'S BEEN TOLD SHE'S 'TOO MUCH'

She continued, "Along with everything else I’ve been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it’s easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Bertinelli shared other changes she’s making while answering audience questions backstage at "The Drew Barrymore Show."

When asked about something from her past she’s healing from that she once considered normal, she said, "people-pleasing."

"I’m trying to learn or do my best to not people-please any longer. But I thought it was normal, because I had to make sure everybody liked me. At this point, you really don’t have a choice whether everybody loves you or not, that’s up to them. It doesn’t matter. Do I like myself? Most of the time. I’ll keep working on that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also revealed that she has two therapists and has been doing EMDR therapy, which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, which involves moving your eyes in a specific way while processing traumatic memories, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Bertinelli explained that when it comes to relationships, "They’re there to trigger you so that you finally heal childhood wounds that have been chasing you or sitting in you your entire life. And if you’re anyone like me, you’ve been avoiding working on those. So I’m going to try and work through all these wounds so that I can have good, healthy, authentic emotional relationships with people.

"But yeah, shame and self-loathing are bitches," she added with a laugh. "And they were never mine to begin with, but somehow they were given to me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bertinelli also addressed how to embrace aging, saying she’s "on that path right now."

"I am doing my best to embrace my aging. It’s challenging, but I have to say, it’s better than the alternative. With age comes saggier skin, the wrinkles, the jowl line. You know, it’s life. Your face shows what you've been through, and my face shows that I laugh a lot, so I’m cool with that," Bertinelli said.

Last week, Bertinelli celebrated her 65th birthday, sharing a video montage to mark the occasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Went through it all in the last handful of years, and I’m so grateful for the downs as much as I am for all of the ups I am blessed to experience. The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here. I can see it. I feel it," she wrote in the caption.