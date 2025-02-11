Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Patricia Heaton optimistic about Trump admin, Kid Rock snaps at bar crowd

Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship in spotlight as Justin Baldoni court date looms

patricia heaton, trump, kid rock

Patricia Heaton shares why she's optimistic about President Trump's admin; Kid Rock snaps at Nashville bar crowd. (Frederick M. Brown/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Patricia Heaton optimistic President Trump has 'America on the right track'

-Kid Rock snaps at Nashville bar crowd, abruptly walks off stage 

-Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship in spotlight as Justin Baldoni court date looms

robert wagner

Legendary actor Robert Wagner celebrated his 95th birthday by pumping iron.  (FPG/Getty Images/Amy Sussman/Instagram)

MILESTONE WORKOUT - Legendary actor Robert Wagner celebrates his 95th birthday by pumping iron. 

WORST NIGHTMARE - Travis Barker says recent plane crashes are the biggest fear that has come to life after surviving a deadly 2008 flight.

'INDOMITABLE SPIRIT' - New York Dolls singer David Johansen has stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor, as his daughter asks fans for help.

Royal Prince Harry wears a khaki blazer and blue shirt

Prince Harry is being warned by several royal experts to keep his head down and focus on charitable efforts. (Getty Images)

ROYAL WARNING - Prince Harry was warned to keep his head down after President Trump suggested he's safe from deportation, experts say.

'GUILT TRIP' - Seth Rogen shuts down backlash over his decision to not have children. 

Denise Richards rocks strapless jumpsuit

Denise Richards opened up about how hard it is to balance life as mom of three in Hollywood. (Bravo)

WILD THINGS - OnlyFans star Denise Richards struggles to 'balance' life as mom of three in Hollywood. 

'I WANTED A LIFE' - 'Sunset Boulevard' star left Hollywood before she could be 'thrown away' by the industry. 

Trending