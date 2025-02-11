Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Patricia Heaton optimistic about Trump admin, Kid Rock snaps at bar crowd

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Patricia Heaton optimistic President Trump has 'America on the right track'

-Kid Rock snaps at Nashville bar crowd, abruptly walks off stage

-Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship in spotlight as Justin Baldoni court date looms

MILESTONE WORKOUT - Legendary actor Robert Wagner celebrates his 95th birthday by pumping iron.

WORST NIGHTMARE - Travis Barker says recent plane crashes are the biggest fear that has come to life after surviving a deadly 2008 flight.

'INDOMITABLE SPIRIT' - New York Dolls singer David Johansen has stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor, as his daughter asks fans for help.

ROYAL WARNING - Prince Harry was warned to keep his head down after President Trump suggested he's safe from deportation, experts say.

'GUILT TRIP' - Seth Rogen shuts down backlash over his decision to not have children.

WILD THINGS - OnlyFans star Denise Richards struggles to 'balance' life as mom of three in Hollywood.

'I WANTED A LIFE' - 'Sunset Boulevard' star left Hollywood before she could be 'thrown away' by the industry.

