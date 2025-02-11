Robert Wagner celebrates 95th birthday by pumping iron at the gym

Robert Wagner is making sure he’s in top shape for his 95th birthday.

The "Hart to Hart" actor’s daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, shared a video of her father doing a vigorous workout on his big day, Feb. 10.

Wagner's representative told Fox News Digital the legendary actor "works out regularly" and shared that he celebrated his milestone birthday "with a nice dinner at French-American bistro Cache Cache restaurant in Aspen."

"Still doing things his way at 95 or Happy Birthday to my old man who turns 95 today!" Natasha posted on Instagram, as the Frank Sinatra song, "My Way," played in the background.

Wagner was all smiles as he exercised on several workout machines and stretched his muscles.

As her father did leg lifts, Natasha asked, "How's it going?" "The Pink Panther" actor replied, "It’s going pretty good."

On Wagner's official Instagram account, a video was shared with photos of him growing up and highlighting his illustrious Hollywood career.

"Happy 95th Birthday to the legendary Robert Wagner!" the social media post began.

"For over seven decades, he has graced our screens with unforgettable performances, timeless charm, and an enduring legacy in Hollywood. From It Takes a Thief to Hart to Hart, from The Pink Panther, The Towering Inferno to Austin Powers, he has captivated audiences with his talent and charisma."

The caption continued, "Today, we celebrate not just an incredible career but an incredible man."

Wagner married Natalie Wood in 1957, but the couple called it quits in 1962. They would go on to remarry in 1972 and were together until Wood’s passing. The couple raised Natasha and shared a daughter named Courtney Wagner.

On Nov. 29, 1981, when Natasha was just 11 years old, her father, Wagner, came home with devastating news – her mother Natalie had died in a drowning accident while the couple was on their boat in the waters of Catalina Island with actor Christopher Walken.

In 2020, Natalie opened up for the first time since her mother’s death and shared what it was like growing up with the Hollywood star. She additionally shared how the family coped with the grief for decades.

"It was really cathartic for me," Natasha told Fox News at the time about creating the special.

"It was really healing for me. It was such an incredibly positive experience, just seeing the home movies, getting into her journals, and listening to people talk about her. It was a collaboration of everything that I remember my childhood to be. So more than challenging to revisit, it was truly healing."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.