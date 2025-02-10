Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Prince Harry

Prince Harry warned to keep head down after President Trump suggests he's safe from deportation: experts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Vancouver for the Invictus Games

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert Video

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital that after a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, a six-part Netflix docuseries and a memoir, the Duke of Sussex needs to focus on his future.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prince Harry is being warned by several royal experts to keep his head down and focus on charitable efforts after President Trump’s remarks about the royal and his wife.

Trump said on Friday that he isn’t interested in deporting the Duke of Sussex, who famously left Britain with Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California. The statements came on the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Vancouver to kick off the Invictus Games.

Harry, 40, is in hot water after conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit last year against the Department of Homeland Security to have his immigration records released, following his admission to past illegal drug use in his 2023 memoir "Spare."

TRUMP DOESN’T PLAN TO DEPORT PRINCE HARRY, SAYING MEGHAN MARKLE IS ENOUGH OF A BURDEN FOR THE ROYAL

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' on display at a store

Prince Harry's memoir "Space" is facing new scrutiny. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

When asked by the New York Post if he would deport the royal, Trump replied, "I’ll leave him alone."

"He’s got enough problems with his wife," said the 78-year-old. "She’s terrible."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A close-up of Prince Harry looking pensive in a blue polo shirt.

President Trump said he's ruled out deporting Britain's Prince Harry. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that this would be the perfect time for the Sussexes, particularly Harry, to focus on creating "consistent, transparent, and impactful work" to revamp their image as royals in America. 

Since their move to California, the couple has aired their struggles with royal life.

"Limiting public discussions regarding personal grievances would be advised to shift the narrative back onto their charitable endeavors," said Fordwich. "Letting the work speak for itself could rebuild public trust."

"I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

— President Trump
A split side-by-side image of Prince Harry and Donald Trump

Royal experts suggest that Prince Harry (left) should revamp his image by solely immersing himself in charity work. (Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also noted that Trump is known to admire the British royal family and "won’t unnecessarily jeopardize" his relationship with working members, including King Charles III and his heir, Prince William.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A close-up of Donald Trump wearing a navy blazer and a red tie.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that President Trump admires the British royal family. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

"His stance is America first," said Chard. "He is strong on border control, immigration and deportation. Despite his funny statement highlighting he won't deport Harry, he could well have a change of heart if Harry is found guilty of lying on his visa documents. Prince Harry could be the perfect poster boy… however, Trump dislikes Meghan and deporting Meghan is not on the cards."

Meghan, a former American actress, has criticized Trump in the past. The 43-year-old called him "misogynistic" and "divisive" during a TV appearance ahead of the 2016 election. 

Meghan Markle appearing downcast during a royal engagement

Meghan Markle was previously critical of President Trump. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

In 2019, before a state visit to the U.K. during his first term as president, Trump called the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" over her remarks about him. He then went on to meet with the royal family during the visit, minus Meghan, who was with her newborn son, Prince Archie, at the time. 

Prince Harry in a navy blazer, white shirt and light blue tie with his hands together next to several men in uniform.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as US President Donald Trump views US items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America the following year. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He also told Piers Morgan in 2022 that Harry was "whipped like no person he had ever seen."

More recently, Trump praised Harry’s estranged older brother, with whom he met privately in Paris in December during the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral. 

"I think William is a great young man," he told the New York Post.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Donald Trump warmly greeting Prince William

President Trump greets Prince William, Prince of Wales, during the ceremony to mark the reopening of Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris)

Chard believes there’s good reason that Harry and Meghan continue to face what the experts described as "a storm of criticism" five years after calling Montecito home.

"People don't take too kindly to Harry and Meghan throwing their family to the wolves, upsetting the late great Queen Elizabeth II and humiliating the royal family," Chard claimed.

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Trump speaks highly and values our monarchy," said Chard. "For this reason, he is giving poor hoodwinked Harry a right to stay in the US. Prince Harry is a small fry for Trump to bother with. He has more important issues to deal with."

Prince Harry speaking at the podium with an open button white shirt and a dark blazer as Meghan Markle smiles and looks on from a distance.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, deliver remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 7, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

The Invictus Games, which is Harry’s passion project, is an adaptive sporting competition for sick, injured and wounded service personnel and veterans. Harry founded the Invictus Games in London in 2014 after witnessing the U.S. Armed Forces’ Warrior Games and being inspired by their work. 

The prince was a captain in the British Army.

"Harry's best work is the Invictus Games which aim to inspire recovery, support, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding for those who have served their country," said Chard.

"This project is well respected and celebrated… They have been advised to look more united and prioritize joint appearances. But for Harry's sake, and as he seems the most likable Sussex, he should go it alone on occasion. Alternatively, they will need to grow very thick skin."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY ‘HAS AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE’ AFTER TELL-ALLS: ROYAL EXPERT

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert Video

Fordwich said that the couple’s controversies with the royal family "have overshadowed any hopes of focusing on any good work." If the couple wish to revamp their image, they will need to display "genuine activism" that doesn’t appear as "suspected PR moves," she claimed.

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a dark blue sweater.

The Duchess of Sussex departs following the USA v Israel Wheelchair Basketball final in the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC) during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada on February 9, 2025.  (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Sadly, their personal drama rather than their initiatives, whether in mental health, environmental causes, or media production are overshadowed and merely come across as just attempting to divert attention from negative press," Fordwich claimed.

"President Trump succinctly managed to sum up what most Americans probably think," she added.

"If they had left the royal family, but been quiet about royal matters, their profile would, in my view, be far more favorable," added royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Meghan Markle kissing Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex kiss during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games at BC Place on February 08, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I always doubted that Harry would be deported over the visa application issue," he shared. "Donald Trump values his relationship with the royal family. And to have the fifth in line to the throne fighting to avoid being deported, if he hadn't revealed his drug taking, would have been an undignified cause celebre. We know they have a mutual antipathy."

The Heritage Foundation in its lawsuit says that Harry may have lied on his immigration forms about his past drug use or was given preferential treatment by the government, and called for the records to be released. 

"I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that," Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation previously told the New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump smiling as he sits next to Queen Elizabeth II wearing a pink coat and matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump attend the D-Day75 National Commemorative Event to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings at Southsea Common on June 05, 2019, in Portsmouth, England. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Last year during the campaign, Trump said in an interview that the government would have to take the "appropriate action" if Harry was found to have lied on his immigration forms, but didn't explicitly say he would seek to deport him. 

Trump also accused the Biden administration of "protecting" Harry, saying in a separate interview with the Daily Express in February 2024, "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

"For Harry, this could not have come at a worse time, because he wants to reinvent himself after a particularly difficult year," U.K. royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital.

Donald Trump walking alongside the former Prince Charles in a field as they chat wearing suits.

US President Donald Trump (right) walks with the former Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and first lady's three-day state visit to the UK. (TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m told Harry believes that time out of the United States might be a good reset for both [him and Meghan]," Sean shared. "[But]…  she needs to push ahead with her career and things like her upcoming Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan."

The couple is said to be focused on carving out individual roles for themselves. The duchess is gearing up to premiere her lifestyle series in March. According to sources, it will coincide with the debut of her brand, American Riviera Orchard. As for Harry, he remains devoted to the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle giving high-five to a man wearing a matching grey shirt.

"With Love, Meghan" is premiering on March 4. (Netflix)

Harry has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since the couple quit royal duties. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move.

PRINCE HARRY 'DROPPED' HIS GOOD FRIENDS ONCE HE STARTED DATING MEGHAN MARKLE, COMEDIAN SAYS

Meghan Markle wearing a beige blazer and a black shirt smiling next to Prince Harry wearing a dark sweater.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria during Day One of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

After sitting down for a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey that was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally in 2021, they unveiled their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in late 2022. Then, in early 2023, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published.

Each launch highlighted new allegations about their time as working royals.

Fitzwilliams wondered if the latest scandal surrounding Harry's visa will prompt the Sussexes to go back to their roots as royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making funny faces

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in London in 2014 after witnessing the U.S. Armed Forces’ Warrior Games.  (Getty Images)

"When Harry and Meghan arrived at the opening of the Invictus Games in Canada there were echoes of their first appearance in public together in 2017," said Fitzwilliams. "Invictus is a remarkable achievement… Their opening speeches at the Invictus Games were confident. Their future, certainly as Hollywood A-listers is confused. In their statements, they stand for all the virtues. Yet, charity also begins at home."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson, Michael Lee and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending