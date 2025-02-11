Seth Rogen shuts down backlash over his decision to not have children

At 42 years old, Seth Rogen could not be more content with his life.

In a new interview, the actor and comedian opened up about not having children with his wife of 13 years, Lauren Miller, and explained the reason behind their decision.

"People really had strong takes on it, being like, 'F--- this f---ing guy. Who the f--- does he think he is not to have kids?' Well, if you hate me that much, why do you want more of me?" Rogen, who is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ series "The Studio," told Esquire. "You should only have kids if you really want kids, and we just don’t really want kids. Time kept going by and the moment where we were like ‘Let’s do it!’ just kept not happening."

"I look at my friends with kids, and honestly I feel like some of them are incredibly happy and fulfilled, and some of them seem like maybe they wish they had put a little more thought into it. I just didn’t want to be one of those people," he continued.

With this decision has come much criticism, Rogen admitted.

"The most disturbing comment that I saw a lot of was ‘Who’s going to take care of you when you’re old?’ Which to me is very telling. Is that why you’re having kids? Because I have two things to say: One, that’s very selfish to create a human so someone can take care of you. And two, just because you have a kid, I hate to break it to you, that doesn’t mean they’re going to do that."

This isn't the first time the filmmaker and businessman has disclosed his reasons for not wanting to become a dad.

"I do not [have kids]. That has helped me succeed as well, definitely" Rogen said during an interview on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast in 2023. "There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children. I’ve been around, obviously, a lot of children, I’m not ignorant to what it’s like… everyone I know has kids… some of my friends have had kids for decades," he quipped.

"Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids. Honestly, you just are told, ‘You go through life, you get married, you have kids.’ That’s what happens… me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, thank God we don’t have children, we get to do whatever we want," he continued.

"We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before," he concluded.