Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman and wife found dead, investigation continues

- Gene Hackman and wife’s deaths called ‘suspicious,’ bodies showed signs of ‘mummification'
- Gene Hackman, wife tested negative for carbon monoxide: sheriff
- Gene Hackman, wife found dead in sprawling Santa Fe estate: What the investigation tells us so far
1985-2025 - Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dead at 39.
FAMILY OBJECTION - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death ruled ‘undetermined.’
NOT BLOODY LIKELY - Kate Middleton puts foot down with royal children, ‘barbaric’ ritual: expert.
'KEEP IT' - Tatum O'Neal rips late father Ryan O'Neal after he cut her out of will.
'STOP SAYING THAT' - Kelsea Ballerini defends ex Morgan Evans after fans shout obscenities about him during concert.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Chris Pratt says Arnold Schwarzenegger's tough parenting and harsh punishments made wife Katherine more strict.
BAD IMPRESSION - Ryan Reynolds’ former co-star Matthew Lawrence claims star had a ‘really hard time’ with production team.
