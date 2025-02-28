Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman and wife found dead, investigation continues

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Gene Hackman and wife’s deaths called ‘suspicious,’ bodies showed signs of ‘mummification'

- Gene Hackman, wife tested negative for carbon monoxide: sheriff

- Gene Hackman, wife found dead in sprawling Santa Fe estate: What the investigation tells us so far

1985-2025 - Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dead at 39.

FAMILY OBJECTION - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death ruled ‘undetermined.’

NOT BLOODY LIKELY - Kate Middleton puts foot down with royal children, ‘barbaric’ ritual: expert.

'KEEP IT' - Tatum O'Neal rips late father Ryan O'Neal after he cut her out of will.

'STOP SAYING THAT' - Kelsea Ballerini defends ex Morgan Evans after fans shout obscenities about him during concert.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Chris Pratt says Arnold Schwarzenegger's tough parenting and harsh punishments made wife Katherine more strict.

BAD IMPRESSION - Ryan Reynolds’ former co-star Matthew Lawrence claims star had a ‘really hard time’ with production team.

