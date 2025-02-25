Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt says Arnold Schwarzenegger's tough parenting and harsh punishments made wife Katherine more strict

Arnold Schwarzenegger once threw his daughter's shoes in the fireplace to teach her a lesson growing up

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s strict parenting style has been passed down to his children. 

Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt, admitted that she may be the stricter parent when it comes to raising their four children. 

"Katherine inherited some of that Austrian toughness," Pratt said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "So maybe in that regard… as a parenting team, she is… more of the authoritarian."

Chris Pratt in a black and white checkered shirt smiles with Katherine Schwarzenegger in a black and white plaid dress

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in 2019. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor’s comments came after the host brought up Arnold’s strict punishments toward his children growing up.

Once, Arnold threw his son Patrick’s mattress off the balcony into the swimming pool because he didn’t make his bed.

"The Terminator" actor also once threw Katherine’s shoes into the fireplace since they were "scattered" everywhere.

Arnold is a father to five adult children – Christopher, Christina, Katherine and Patrick, who he shares with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. He additionally shares son Joseph Baena with Mildred Baena. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend the Fubar premiere

Chris Pratt says wife Katherine inherited some of Arnold Schwarzenegger's "toughness." (Getty Images)

Pratt shares two daughters with Katherine, Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2. They welcomed their son Ford in November 2024. The actor additionally shares Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris. 

Katherine Schwarzenegger Chris Pratt smiling on red carpet

Pratt shares three children with Katherine, and one with ex-wife Anna Faris. (Getty Images)

Pratt continued to discuss how his parenting style is different from his father's. He admitted he was "pretty scared" of his dad and his "old school" parenting, which led him to take on a different tack when raising his children

However, he noted that now his kids don’t fear him "at all."

"My daughter Lyla is very tough," Pratt laughed. "She’s sweet, but she’ll say something like ‘I’ll cut your eyeballs out.’"

Last May, "The Garfield Movie" star confessed he parents his kids differently "based on gender."

Katherine Schwarzenegger holds her daughter Lyla and kisses her face split she laughs with Lyla

Katherine Schwarzenegger holds her daughter Lyla on her birthday. (Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram)

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he told E! News at the time. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

While all of his children are "cuddly and snuggly," Pratt knows his girls "don't like to roughhouse as much." 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver with their kids

From left, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"I'll hit them with a pillow, and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of playing with his girls. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Another area where Pratt said he noticed a "big difference" between his daughters and older son is how much planning is required for their daily schedules. Pratt said his daughters "take after their mother, who is incredibly organized."

"But even the differences between my two daughters," he continued, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."

