Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dick Van Dyke's reflects on marriage, Gene Hackman investigation update

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe makes ‘tough decision’ to shutter Nashville store, Jelly Roll shares one habit that 'annoys' wife Bunnie Xo 'to no end'

Dick van Dyke, Gene Hackman

Dick Van Dyke ignored warnings about the large age gap between him and wife Arlene Silver. Photos released from the investigation into the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Dick Van Dyke ignored warnings about 46-year age gap with wife Arlene Silver

- Gene Hackman death investigation: Photo evidence emerges from Hollywood star, wife Betsy's $4M estate

- 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe makes ‘tough decision’ to shutter Nashville store

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll arrive at an awards ceremony

Country singer Jelly Woll shared a habit that "annoys" his wife, Bunnie Xo. (Getty Images)

'I FEEL BAD FOR HER' - Jelly Roll shares one habit that 'annoys' wife Bunnie Xo 'to no end.'

HAVING FAITH - Mel Gibson warned Jesus actor in ‘Passion of the Christ’ role could cost him Hollywood career.

'EXPERT TROLLING' - Martha Stewart trolls Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight.

Martha Stewart smiles wearing black jumpsuit

Martha Stewart poked fun at Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight. (Peter Yang)

‘WHITE HOUSE CRASHERS’ - Trump, Vince Vaughn spoof ‘Wedding Crashers’ with photo of star’s visit to White House.

SPARE ME THE DRAMA - Prince William’s public dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shows he ‘doesn’t care’ what they think: experts.

GUARDING DAISY DUKE - 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor protected co-star Catherine Bach on rise to sex symbol fame.

The cast of The Dukes of Hazzard posing in costume close to each other and smiling.

John Schneider says he and Tom Wopat were "very protective" of Catherine Bach during "Dukes of Hazard" days. (Getty Images)

SEALED WITH A KISS - Elizabeth Hurley hints at Billy Ray Cyrus romance with sweet kissing snap.

