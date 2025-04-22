Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dick Van Dyke's reflects on marriage, Gene Hackman investigation update

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Dick Van Dyke ignored warnings about 46-year age gap with wife Arlene Silver

- Gene Hackman death investigation: Photo evidence emerges from Hollywood star, wife Betsy's $4M estate

- 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe makes ‘tough decision’ to shutter Nashville store

'I FEEL BAD FOR HER' - Jelly Roll shares one habit that 'annoys' wife Bunnie Xo 'to no end.'

HAVING FAITH - Mel Gibson warned Jesus actor in ‘Passion of the Christ’ role could cost him Hollywood career.

'EXPERT TROLLING' - Martha Stewart trolls Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight.

‘WHITE HOUSE CRASHERS’ - Trump, Vince Vaughn spoof ‘Wedding Crashers’ with photo of star’s visit to White House.

SPARE ME THE DRAMA - Prince William’s public dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shows he ‘doesn’t care’ what they think: experts.

GUARDING DAISY DUKE - 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor protected co-star Catherine Bach on rise to sex symbol fame.

SEALED WITH A KISS - Elizabeth Hurley hints at Billy Ray Cyrus romance with sweet kissing snap.

