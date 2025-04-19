'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe makes ‘tough decision’ to shutter Nashville store

After nearly a decade-and-a-half of giving vintage finds a second life in the heart of Music City, "American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe is closing a beloved chapter — and a storefront.

Wolfe shared an emotional announcement that the doors of the Antique Archaeology store in Nashville will officially close after 15 years.

"Well, Nashville … it’s time," he began his lengthy post.

"After nearly 15 amazing years, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors of our Antique Archaeology store here in Music City. This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community."

He added, "The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place."

Nestled inside the historic Marathon Motor Works building, the Nashville shop has long been more than just a retail space — it’s been a place where vintage has been honored.

For Wolfe, its meaning runs deep, but he continued to explain that even good things sometimes require letting go.

"I’ve been so proud to be a part of this neighborhood, this city, and this chapter of life," he added. "But sometimes, even when something is good, you have to pause and ask yourself where your time is going — and where your heart is calling you next."

Wolfe continued to explain his Nashville exit and why he has chosen to reside in Iowa for the time being.

"For me, that’s family. It’s slowing down a little, staying rooted, and focusing on the new projects … I’m not disappearing — not even close," Wolfe reassured fans. "I’ll still be picking, sharing, and selling online and at our original LeClaire, Iowa store."

The "American Pickers" star revealed that the store will remain open until April 27. He shared with his fans that he'd be at the store on April 26.

"This isn’t goodbye — it’s just a new rhythm," Wolfe concluded. "I’ll forever be grateful for every moment in that Nashville space, and for all of you who made it more than just a shop. You made it home."

Wolfe additionally revealed that his decision to close his store was to spend more time in his hometown of LeClaire, Iowa, where his 81-year-old mom still resides.

"Everything I’ve ever known is there," he previously told The Tennessean. "I want to drive on roads I’ve driven on my whole life. I want to be around things that are familiar. And I want to be back there more with my little girl and with my mom."

Wolfe’s decision to shutter his Nashville store comes after the death of his late "America Pickers" co-star and dear friend Frank Fritz.

Last month, Wolfe remembered Fritz at the "Day of Reckoning" red carpet premiere, as he made his film debut in the Western movie.

The "American Pickers" dynamic duo had a special friendship and starred on the hit show together for over a decade.

"Every day we think about Frank on set. He was such a big part of the show. He was my friend since 8th grade. And a lot of times when we are traveling through a property there are so many things that capture our attention that connect us to him," Wolfe said in an interview with the New York Post.

Wolfe, who has helmed the show for years, grappled with the absence of someone who was more than just a colleague, but a lifelong friend.

"It’s kind of hard to talk about because it’s so fresh, but he is with us in spirit every single day," Wolfe said.

In September 2024, Fritz died of complications from a stroke while in hospice care.