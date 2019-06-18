Fox News beats CNN, MSNBC combined in ratings, tops all of cable

Fox News Channel attracted more prime-time viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined last week, adding to its streak as the most-watched basic cable network.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers during the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET from June 10-16, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million. HGTV, A&E and USA joined them among the top five, while CNN averaged just 744,000 to finish 14th.

Discovery, TNT, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, TBS, Hallmark and the History Channel also finished with more prime-time viewers than the struggling CNN.

FNC also took the crown among total day viewers, averaging 1.2 million, while no other basic cable networks cracked the million-viewer mark. MSNBC came in second, averaging 850,000; CNN attracted 519,000 total day viewers.

Fox News has now finished first in the total day category for 23 straight weeks.

Fox News averaged 315,000 prime-time viewers among the key demographic of adults ages 25-54, compared to 192,000 for MSNBC and 173,000 for CNN. While MSNBC topped liberal rival CNN, the home of Rachel Maddow still finished with its lowest-rated week of 2019 in both total day and prime-time viewership in the key demo.

In addition, “Fox & Friends” beat liberal morning shows “Morning Joe” and “New Day” combined in the demo.

“Hannity” had the most-watched telecast in all of cable on June 10 with an average of 3.2 million viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five” and “Special Report with Bret Baier” were among the 19 Fox News programs that finished among the Top 25 telecasts for the week.

Fox News’ town hall event with 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro averaged 1.1 million viewers at 6:30 p.m. ET, while CNN’s Castro town hall averaged just 654,000 viewers when it aired in prime time back on April 11.

All data is courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.