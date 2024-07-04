Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder and husband debate essentials for July 4 BBQ

Independence, patriotism and barbecues, oh my!

It's July 4th, and former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are tackling an important topic: What are you eating and drinking to enjoy today's festivities?

The couple had a passionate debate about the essentials of a good July 4th barbecue on the latest episode of her self-titled podcast, "Stassi"

FIRED 'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR STASSI SCHROEDER ADDRESSES HER RACIALLY INSENSITIVE REMARKS

When the couple tackled hamburgers - a general barbecue staple - Schroeder expressed her disdain for how some patties are shaped.

"Some people prefer this like big, thick patty, that's like tall," she said. "You don't even get to enjoy any of the lettuce, or the tomatoes, or the cheese or the ketchup … You can't fit it all in at the same time. It really annoys me."

"Make [the burgers] thin," she told listeners.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The conversation then shifted to potato salad, a polarizing topic for the husband and wife. Schroeder suggested that potato salad was an obvious choice for a July 4th party, but Clark wanted to talk about dips, instead — specifically the popular brand, Dean's.

"Dean's is disgusting, you need the homemade!" Schroeder lamented. "You get the packet of the French onion, and you mix it with the sour cream. And that tastes so much better," she insisted. "Dean's is foul."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The duo threw out other suggestions - including a seven layer dip - before transitioning into their ideal beverage for a barbecue.

Clark suggested anything from a Miller Lite to a tequila-based cocktail, like a Margarita. He went so far as to suggest a piña colada, which Schroeder couldn't envision her husband whipping up.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"When have you ever made a piña colada at a barbecue?" she quipped.

Schroeder explained that her preferred beverage came in a can - such as a hard seltzer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conversation was ultimately moot, however, as Schroeder and Clark revealed they didn't have any specific plans, nor were sure how to tackle the holiday with a toddler and baby. Schroeder welcomed her second child, a son, in September. They also have a 3-year-old daughter.