Former Journey frontman Steve Perry reveals he left band because his heart was no longer in it

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry revealed why he left the iconic band in the late '90s in a new interview.

The rock-and-roll star, who is set to appear on the upcoming episode of "CBS This Morning" on Sunday, says he made the decision to leave the band after he fell out of love with music and wanted to embark on a new life journey.

The singer, who is known as the voice behind one of the band's biggest hits, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” also said that he was nursing a bad hip during the time he was considering leaving the band. Despite his bandmates urging him to fix his hip so they could continue rocking, Perry ultimately realized that it wasn't just his hip, but his heart was no longer in it.

“It was really your heart, not your hip,” Smith says during the interview.

“It was really my heart,” Perry responds.

After leaving the band, the former lead singer returned home to Hanford, Calif., and started a new life not centered on music.

“I stopped singing,” Perry tells Smith. “Completely, Tracy, I swear.”

And in moving forward, the once rocker found love with psychologist Kellie Nash.

Perry shared that the pair were connected through mutual friends, but at the time, Nash was battling late-stage breast cancer. Sadly, Nash died in October 2012, but Perry credits her for inspiring him to make music again. After mourning her death for two years, the former Journey member hit the studio and began recording again.

Though the singer has rediscovered his love for music, don't expect Perry to take a step back and reunite with his former bandmates. The 69-year-old tells Smith that he still plans to keep moving forward.

“I can only answer that question with the truth: that I love going forward. I love going to the edge of what’s next,” he says.

Perry's new album, “Traces,” is out now.