Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro speaks out after surviving the deadly Air Canada LaGuardia crash

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Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Charlotte Jørgensen is speaking out after surviving last week’s deadly Air Canada runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

On March 22, two pilots were killed when an Air Canada Express regional jet carrying 72 passengers and four crew members struck a Port Authority fire truck while landing on Runway 4 at the airport.

In an emotional Instagram post she shared Sunday, Jørgensen revealed that she was a passenger on the flight and opened up about the terrifying experience and how she is coping in its aftermath.

AIR CANADA PASSENGER SAYS PILOT 'DID THE BEST THING HE COULD,' DESCRIBES DEADLY IMPACT

"A week ago tonight, after a fabulous weekend in Montreal, I boarded Air Canada 8646 bound for La Guardia NYC. By now, probably most of you have heard of the collision that happened with a firetruck on the runway," the 54-year-old professional dancer wrote alongside a photo of the collision that appeared to be taken from the tarmac.

She continued, "I owe my life to two brave souls Captain Antoine Forest and First Officer Mackenzie Gunther - they made the ultimate sacrifice so that we all could live…. I am indebted to them and my thoughts are with their families."

"On the night I felt nothing as adrenaline was rushing through my body but the days after has been tough - physically, mentally and emotionally," Jørgensen shared.

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"I am at home now, and Nelson and Vivianna are taking good care of me, she added. "I will be taking time to heal. I am grateful for all the love I have received and I send you all an extra warm hug.

"Thank you to my @dancingwiththestars family for your care and concern."

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The Denmark native's post was met with a flood of supportive comments, including a message from Lisa O'Hurley, the wife of Jørgensen's former dance partner, actor John O'Hurley.

"Charlotte I’m so happy you are safe and what a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from someone actually there," Lisa wrote. "As [my son] Will is now a pilot that was very hard to see. These two men are heroes."

In 2005, Jørgensen and O'Hurley on the first season of "Dancing with the Stars." The pair finished as runners-up in the finale episode.

However, their loss to "General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco and pro Alec Mazo sparked major backlash from viewers, who felt that O’Hurley and Jørgensen were the stronger dancers and pointed out that the two had received higher scores than Monaco and Mazo throughout the season.

The controversy led ABC to make the unprecedented decision to set up a special rematch episode between the final two pairs, giving viewers another chance to vote, which ultimately resulted in a win for O’Hurley and Jørgensen.

In November 2025, Jørgensen returned to the ballroom for "Dancing with the Stars’" 20th anniversary special, reuniting with five fellow original season one pros including Mazo, Edyta Śliwińska, Ashly DelGrosso, Louis van Amstel and Jonathan Roberts.

She joined the group in a celebratory opening number honoring the show’s debut season and its early stars, which was choreographed by "DWTS" judge and former pro Derek Hough.

"After taking time to reflect upon all the emotions that [were] involved with returning to DWTS again after 20 years here are a few snaps to share," Jørgensen wrote via Instagram at the time. "Thank you @derekhough for the fabulous choreography; @hayley.erbert for your immense energy with pregnant belly.

Sincerest gratitude to @dancingwiththestars for the invite and to my fellow OG’s for sharing the crazy journey once again — I will dance with you guys anytime (thanks Jrob).

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In total, more than 40 people were hurt in the crash, including passengers, crew and two members of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit in the fire truck, which was responding to a separate incident at the time of the collision.

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Most of the injured have since been released from the hospital, with only a small number remaining under medical care in the days following the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the accident remains under investigation.