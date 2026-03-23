LaGuardia plane crash video shows jet collide with fire truck after frantic air traffic control warning

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Newly released video reveals the disturbing moment an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots on board.

The video posted by FDNY Response Videos shows the jet careening down Runway 4 and slamming into a Port Authority fire truck as it was turning with its emergency lights on around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

AIR CANADA PASSENGER SAYS PILOT 'DID THE BEST THING HE COULD,' DESCRIBES DEADLY IMPACT

The emergency vehicle subsequently flips several times as the plane appears to lose control on the rain-soaked runway.

In an air traffic control audio clip recorded just moments before the crash, a controller appears to give clearance for the fire truck to cross the tarmac before frantically asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

LAGUARDIA PLANE CRASH AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AUDIO REVEALS FRANTIC CALL FOR TRUCK TO 'STOP, STOP, STOP'

"Stop, truck one. Stop," the transmission said. "Frontier 4195, stop there please. Stop, stop, stop, stop."

The aircraft then strikes the fire truck, ripping the nose off the plane.

At the time of the collision, the jet was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, according to officials.

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Both pilots aboard the CRJ-900 aircraft were killed in the collision, though their identities have not yet been made public.

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Dozens of passengers aboard the plane were also hurt in the crash, and at least two Port Authority firefighters in the truck also suffered "serious injuries," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

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A Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle was responding to a separate incident as the aircraft was landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia.

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Jack Cabot, a passenger aboard the flight, described many of the passengers as bleeding from their heads.

"I remember looking behind me after we got off and there was some guy with just blood coming off his face," he said. "A lot of people got pretty hurt."

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By 2 p.m. Monday, officials announced LaGuardia airport had reopened, adding travelers should expect delays or flight cancellations from their airlines as officials work to resume normal operations.

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"LaGuardia Airport is now open, expect delays and/or cancellations," airport officials posted on X. "Plan ahead and check with your airline for the latest updates."