Former contestants from the 'Masked Singer' who starred in popular '70s, '80s TV shows

The popular FOX show "Masked Singer" is in its 11th season, and a few celebrities were recently revealed.

The top secret singing competition features well-known stars from today and decades ago. The show, enjoyable for the whole family, is a guessing game among an audience and panel of celebrity judges, including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and, this year, Rita Ora.

Some of the most shocking reveals from the past have included Rudy Giuliani, Sarah Palin and Kermit the Frog.

Former "Masked Singer" contestants include this list of stars who were formerly actors on popular television shows from the 1970s and 1980s, like "Happy Days" and "The Brady Bunch."

Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond appeared in season one of "Masked Singer" as "Peacock."

The former talk show host starred in several episodes of the 1976 sitcom, "The Love Boat," when he guest appeared as Danny Fields in 1980 and 1982.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling was revealed as "Unicorn" in season one of the popular TV show "Masked Singer."

The star, most well-known for her role as Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210," also appeared in several shows in the 1980s.

Spelling was a child actress in two episodes of both "The Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island."

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green was also a regular cast member, David Silver, on "Beverly Hills, 90210." In 1986, Green starred in his first television role on the show "The New Leave it to Beaver." From 1986-1989, he was in 27 episodes of the TV drama "Knots Landing."

In season four of the "Masked Singer," Green was revealed to be "Giraffe."

Bob Saget

Bob Saget is well-known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 1987-1995 sitcom "Full House" that ran for eight seasons.

In 2020, during season four of "Masked Singer," Saget competed on the show as "Squiggly Monster."

In 2022, Saget passed away from head trauma.

Vivica A. Fox

American actress Vivica A. Fox starred in the long-running drama saga "Days of Our Lives" in 1988. She also appeared in "Who’s The Boss?" in 1984 but was replaced by Halle Berry during the show’s run. From 1989-1991, Fox starred in the TV drama "Generations."

During season six of "Masked Singer," Fox was revealed as "Mother Nature."

Kirstie Alley

Beloved American actress, Kirstie Alley, was a popular Hollywood star for several decades. She appeared in "The Love Boat" in 1983 for three episodes. Alley was also a series regular on "Cheers" from 1987-1993, when she played Rebecca Howe.

Alley was revealed as "Baby Mammoth" in season seven of the "Masked Singer" in 2019. She was eliminated in the second round.

In 2022, Alley passed away following a battle with cancer.

Eric Idle

In 1981, Eric Idle starred in one episode of "Laverne & Shirley" titled "I do, I do."

The actor and comedian competed in "Masked Singer" as "Hedgehog."

Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight

Mike Lookinland starred in "The Brady Bunch" from 1969-1974 as the youngest Brady boy, Bobby Brady. From there, Lookinland starred in the television sequel titled "The Brady Kids."

Barry Williams

Barry Williams acted as the eldest child, Greg Brady, in "The Brady Bunch." In addition to his lead role, he starred in "Three’s Company" in 1982, "General Hospital" in 1984, and "Murder, She Wrote" in 1987.

Christopher Knight

Actor and businessman Christopher Knight was the middle son of "The Brady Bunch," Peter Brady. He also starred as Binky Hodges in "Happy Days" in 1978 and had a guest role in "Another World" in 1981.

In season eight of "Masked Singer," the former Brady brothers were revealed as "Mummies."

Linda Blair

Before actress Linda Blair starred as Regan MacNeil in the horror film "The Exorcist," she was a TV actress known for her appearances in popular 1980s shows, including "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat" and "Murder, She Wrote."

Blair also appeared in season eight of "Masked Singer." She competed in the singing show as "Scarecrow."

Dick van Dyke

Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Dick van Dyke is a successful talk show host, actor and author. Somewhere within his decadeslong career in Hollywood, van Dyke found time in 1989 to guest star in the well-received sitcom, "The Golden Girls."

The actor appeared as a love interest of Dorothy Zbornak, played by Beatrice Arthur.

In season nine of the "Masked Singer," van Dyke competed as "Gnome."

George Wendt

Actor and comedian George Wendt was popular among casting directors in the 1980s. Throughout the decade, he starred in eight different television series. Some of the most popular among Wendt’s works include "M*A*S*H*" in 1982, "Cheers" from 1982-1993 and "The Twilight Zone" in 1986.

Wendt starred in 275 episodes as Norm Peterson in the sitcom "Cheers."

During season nine of the "Masked Singer," Wendt was revealed as "Moose."

Melissa Joan Hart

While she was not a regular or even a true guest star on the daytime television show "Another World," Melissa Joan Hart did make an appearance. In a 1986 episode, Hart is seen roller skating on the pier and having a brief discussion with lead cast members.

Also in season nine, Hart was revealed as "Lamp."

Lou Diamond Phillips

Filipino-American actor and film director Lou Diamond Phillips starred as Detective Bobby Diaz in "Miami Vice" in 1987. The episode was titled "Red Tape." In it, Phillips’ partner dies when a door is rigged with an explosive.

During season nine of "Masked Singer," Phillips was revealed as "Mantis."

John Schneider

John Schnieder is best known for his role as Bo Duke in the action comedy television show "Dukes of Hazzard" from 1979-1985. The heartthrob appeared in the main cast in season 1-4 and in 6-7. During season five, Schneider had a recurring role due to a contract feud with the show’s producers.

Schneider was revealed as "Donut" in season 10 of "Masked Singer."