Former Carl’s Jr. model Kara Del Toro rocks a dangerously low-cut gown for The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All eyes were on Kara Del Toro this weekend.

The former Carl’s Jr. model made jaws drop when she hit the red carpet on Sunday for The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

For the glitzy gala, the pinup wore a rhinestone-encrusted black gown featuring a deep, plunging neckline. The dress, designed by CD Greene, also had nude-hued mesh netting on the chest and waistline to enhance her sun-kissed features.

The Texas native completed her look with a half-up ponytail held by a festive black bow and matching jeweled earrings. The model, who opted for a soft glam look, revealed on her Instagram Story that she did her own makeup.

KIM KARDASHIAN EARNS PRAISE FROM ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR CARMEN ELECTRA FOR ROCKING GRAVITY-DEFYING DRESS

The award ceremony, which is hosted annually by the magazine, aims to celebrate the top stars of the fashion and modeling industries. This year's event featured Megan Fox, Alessandro Ambrosio and Behati Prinsloo, among others.

In 2016, Del Toro joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Nina Agdal and Charlotte McKinney by starring in a steamy commercial for the burger chain. Their first "hottie ad," which featured Paris Hilton, was unveiled in 2005.

Del Toro’s appearance caused controversy for featuring bikini-clad women in a standoff during a volleyball game on the Texas-Mexico border. Del Toro repped Team Mexico in the commercial, which aimed to highlight the brand’s TexMex bacon burger. Many viewers slammed the commercial on social media, claiming it was both sexist and racist.

In 2017, it was announced that Carl’s Jr. was axing their racy commercials.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While those provocative ads generated a lot of buzz for our brands and were very successful for us, it was very difficult… to tell a more comprehensive story about the long list of things we do to make better food," said chief marketing officer Brad Haley at the time.

Previously, Del Toro told Fox News Digital how she geared up for the popular commercial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I kind of eat whatever I want," she insisted. "I do eat burgers and pizza. But if I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more. I do yoga, I go hiking. And I have something important coming up that week, I try to really cut down on sugar and carbs and try to eat more clean. But most of the time, you know, I’m young and kind of eating whatever I want."