Foo Fighters, 10-year-old boy perform Metallica song at Missouri concert

A Foo Fighters concert in Missouri featured a special guest musician: a 10-year-old boy.

The band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, invited Collier Cash Rule to join him onstage at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Friday night, Rolling Stone reports.

The Twitter account for the rock group tweeted a video link showing the star and the fan together.

Standing next to Collier at the mic, Grohl asked if the youngster could play guitar. Collier said he did, later telling Grohl during their exchange that he knows Metallica tunes.

“Do you want to do a Metallica song?” Grohl said.

The boy’s casual reply: “Sure.”

It wasn’t long before Collier was outfitted with a guitar and pick and strummed “Enter Sandman.”

He wasn’t alone in his performance, either: Grohl sang the song’s lyrics while his bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, was on drums.

FORMER FLEETWOOD MAC MEMBER LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM SUES BAND FOR KICKING HIM OUT

At one point, Grohl asked the boy if he had a parent or guardian with him, and Collier directed him to his mom in the crowd.

“Take that guitar over to your mom right now,” he instructed Collier.

The rocker, however, did take time to deliver a message.

“If I see that s**t on eBay I’m gonna find you,” he joked. “I’m gonna find you, Collier.”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA POSTPONES THE NEXT STOP OF HER 'LIBERATION' TOUR AFTER LOSING HER VOICE

Grohl tweeted about the performance, too.

“Lookout world...Next generation of rockers coming soon to an arena near you! Thanks Collier! - Dave”

Metallica also weighed in, praising the young musician.

“How cool is this??? Show ‘em how it’s done, Collier! #nextgeneration,” the band said in an Instagram post.

Collier has also reflected on his stiuation.

“Metallica knows who I am, the Foo Fighters know who I am,” the fifth-grader told Fox 4 KC. “Dave Grohl gave me a guitar, I’ve played at the Sprint Center, I think my bucket list is done.”