Former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham sues band for kicking him out

Lindsey Buckingham has sued former Fleetwood Mac band members for kicking him out of the band's tour.

In the suit, which names Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie, the Hollywood Reporter says the guitarist and songwriter seeks his share of the tour because he still wants and is able to perform and claims he will be missing out at least $12 million from the tour proceeds.

Buckingham's sudden departure from the group was annouced in April just prior to the tour. The group revealed that the longtime guitarist will not be performing with the band on tour, but they wished him best of luck in future endeavors.

Buckingham also claims he was told five days after the group appeared at Radio City Music Hall in January that the band would tour without him. In Buckingham's absence, the group added Mike Campbell, longtime lead guitarist for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, as well as Crowded House frontman Neil Finn to the tour.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group said in a statement to Variety back in April. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

The more than 50-city tour began October 3.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.