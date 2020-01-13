Florence Pugh reveals she was topless in bed when she found out about Oscar nomination

Florence Pugh was not prepared to learn she was nominated for an Oscar.

On Monday morning, Pugh took to Instagram to share a pair of photos from the moment she learned she'd received a nomination for playing Amy March in the latest adaptation of "Little Women."

In the photos, the actress, 24, can be seen in bed with only a blanket covering her.

The first photo shows Pugh talking on the phone with a grin on her face, while the second shows her screaming at her phone in excitement.

The second photo also featured a pair of avocados digitally placed over the star's exposed breasts.

"Before the moment.. the exact moment," Pugh wrote in the caption. "#nominated #foraf--kingoscar!!!!!!"

Several of Pugh's fellow actors chimed in, offering their congratulations in the comments.

"Iconic," wrote Vanessa Hudgens.

"Holy s--t Batman. Congrats," said David Harbour. "I’m the only one in black widow without an Oscar nomination. Just to make it about me for a sec."

"Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner wrote: "YESSSSSSS 🔥🔥🔥."

Pugh was nominated for best supporting actress alongside Scarlett Johansson, Kathy Bates, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie. Her nomination is one of six nominations for the film, including for best picture.