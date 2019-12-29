Florence Pugh hits back after fan points out age gap between actress, boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh isn't here for the naysayers when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff.

The 23-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles.

"First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101," Pugh captioned the snapshot.

Braff, 44, commented on the picture with a princess emoji, to which a social media user then replied: "you’re 44 years old."

The "Little Women" actress swiftly hit back, writing: "and yet he got it 👌🏽."

The "Scrubs" alum and Pugh were first seen together back in April, People magazine reported.

Per the outlet, the couple recently worked together on Braff's short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There." The project starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone.

Braff's last public romance was with model Taylor Bagley, People reported.

They split in 2014 after five years of dating.