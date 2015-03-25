Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Fleetwood Mac cancels tour as bassist John McVie receives cancer treatment

By | Associated Press
In a Monday, Jan. 18, 1993 file photo, the rock group Fleetwood Mac, reuniting after 13 years apart, performs during the American Gala evening at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md. From left to right are, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. Fleetwood Mac annunced Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013 that the group is canceling planned performances in Australia and New Zealand as bassist John McVie is treated for cancer. (AP)

Fleetwood Mac is canceling planned performances in Australia and New Zealand as bassist John McVie is treated for cancer.

Band members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham said in a statement Sunday that they're sorry to cancel the 14 show dates and hope "fans everywhere will join us in wishing John and his family all the best."

Band spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg did not specify what type of cancer McVie is treating.

Fleetwood Mac recently finished a European tour. The New Zealand and Australia shows were scheduled through Dec. 7. The band is also scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.