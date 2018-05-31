'Fixer Upper' stars Chip, Joanna Gaines mark wedding anniversary on social media

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines took time Thursday to mark their 15th wedding anniversary on social media.

Chip Gaines shared a message directed at his “sweet girl” on Twitter.

“15 years.. where’d they go 15 years.. I’d like to know 15 more, to God I pray 15 more just to make her day,” the 43-year-old wrote.

At the bottom of the tweet were the words, “Happy anniversary sweet girl!”

A photo of the twosome was posted on Joanna Gaines' Instagram account.

“It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines ❤️ Here's to fifty more…” the 40-year-old captioned the post.

She also tweeted the same sentiment.

The couple reportedly met in 2001. Joanna is currently pregnant with their fifth child.

“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand new,” she previously told PEOPLE.

“I tell Chip that I feel 25, and in my mind there’s something about it that gives me an extra kick in my step,” she added. “Forty and pregnant … who would have ever thought that was going to happen? But I’ll take it!”

Their other children include Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.