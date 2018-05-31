Expand / Collapse search
Bella Hadid shuts down plastic surgery, lip injection rumors: 'Do a scan of my face'

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Bella Hadid, here in March 2018, says she is scared of putting fillers into her lips. "I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” she said.

Bella Hadid is willing to put her face to the test.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she told InStyle in an article published online Thursday. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling.”

She continued, “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

In the interview, the supermodel spoke about how she's learned to ignore critics.

“It’s taken me a long time to learn not to listen,” she admitted. “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about.”

“Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful,” she continued.

Hadid said most of the time she doesn't respond. 

“Often I think, ‘I just want to meet you and tell you I’m not a bad person. You don’t have to be mean to me,’” she added.

Hadid responded to a Instagram user who reportedly called her and Kendall Jenner “2 fake b--ches” while leaving a comment on a fan account in April, E! notes. 

The user wrote, “Money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Hadid fired back, “I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own.”

The critic’s remark was reportedly deleted.