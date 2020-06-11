Fired 'Law & Order' writer who posted threatening message to protesters wants second chance

Craig Gore, the “Law & Order” writer who was fired for sharing a post on social media in which he threatened protesters, is hoping for a second chance to return to the series.

“Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf fired Gore in June after the Los Angeles-based writer shared a since-deleted Facebook post of himself holding a large weapon with a caption that read, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light mother------s up who are trying to f--- [with] my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Gore, who worked on the upcoming spinoff to “Law & Order: SVU” that will focus on Christopher Meloni’s character, Elliot Stabler, spoke to Page Six where he noted that he regrets the post and hopes to get a second chance.

“I am ashamed with all the negative attention that led to the show, my friends and family,” he told the outlet.

He was asked his thoughts about returning to the show following “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight saying in a recent interview that the show will directly address the real-life death of George Floyd that largely sparked the ongoing protests across the country. Although Gore hopes to return to write his own redemption, his hopes aren’t high.

“I would love to get the opportunity to work on ‘Law & Order,’ as far as writing in the studio,” he said.

Gore added: “If I could help in any way, of course I would, but I don’t have that relationship with Dick Wolf right now.”

Page Six reports that Gore also suggested that if he had the chance to speak with Wolf or “SVU” cast member Ice-T, who previously praised Wolf for giving Gore the boot, he would seize the opportunity to apologize.

Wolf issued a statement to Fox News at the time of Gore’s firing saying, “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Meloni also responded to the photo after it was pointed out by a fan on Twitter.

"Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner/ I have gotten no word on ANY hirings/ I have no idea who this person is or what they do," the actor wrote.

The upcoming NBC crime drama marks the return of Meloni as Detective Stabler, the character he previously played on “SVU” until its 12th season.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.