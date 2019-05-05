Feds looking for more R. Kelly sex tapes with underage girls

Federal authorities are looking for more sex tapes of R. Kelly allegedly involving underage girls, according to TMZ.

The site reported that the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois has interviewed “parties closely associated with Kelly” about possible tapes of the singer having sex with minors.

TMZ noted that rumors of a stash of R. Kelly sex tapes have been circulating since he went on trial for child porn charges in 2008. He was found not guilty in that case.

He is out on $1 million bail after being indicted on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse in Chicago’s Cook County in February. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal sex abuse involving four victims — including minors — in his native Chicago.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.