Faye Dunaway fired from play reportedly for unprofessional behavior, bombing on stage

Actress Faye Dunaway was reportedly very unprofessional during her brief time as the solo star of the play “Tea at Five” before being fired from the production.

In July, Dunaway was let go from the then-Broadway-bound production, in which she starred as Katharine Hepburn, in the revival of Matthew Lombardo’s play. However, there was little information as to why the veteran actress was fired.

In a statement to Deadline at the time, producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck said: “The producers of ‘Tea at Five’ announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway."

FAYE DUNAWAY REMOVED FROM UPCOMING SOLO BROADWAY PRODUCTION ‘TEA AT FIVE’

A new report from TMZ helps shine a light on why the producers decided to cut ties with the 78-year-old actress. According to show reports allegedly obtained by the outlet, the Oscar-winner’s behavior during opening performances of the play in Boston were less than stellar.

TMZ reported that the actress bombed on stage, asking for her lines in front of the live crowd. She reportedly stopped a show to complain about lighting and often railed against the backstage crew as soon as she walked in the door. The outlet notes incidents in which, despite being fed lines through an earpiece, the actress allegedly got things wrong. In another incident, she allegedly asked an audience member in the front row to remove a hat from their knee because it was distracting her.

INSIDERS NOT SHOCKED AT FAYE DUNAWAY ALLEGATIONS

FAYE DUNAWAY STARS AS NEW FACE OF GUCCI CAMPAIGN AT 77

Representatives for Dunaway did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Although the play is no longer headed for Broadway, the producers revealed plans for it to debut in London’s coveted West End early next year with a new actress in Dunaway’s old role.

The project was first announced in December on the same day the play “Network” -- a stage adaptation of the 1976 film that scored Dunaway an Oscar --- opened on Broadway.

At the time, producers told the news outlet that production would commence in 2019, though did not specify when.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the publication, “Tea At Five” was to be helmed by Tony-nominated director John Tillinger and would have been Dunaway’s first return to Broadway after a nearly 40-year absence.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.