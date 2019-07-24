Faye Dunaway removed from upcoming solo Broadway production ‘Tea At Five’

Faye Dunaway has been removed from the solo-woman Broadway play, “Tea At Five.”

In a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck said: “The producers of ‘Tea at Five’ announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway.

"Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn," the statement added.

The “Mommie Dearest” actress was set to star as Katherine Hepburn in the revival of Matthew Lombardo’s bio-play before news of her removal hit headlines.

The project was first announced in December on the same day the play “Network” -- a stage adaptation of the 1976 film that scored Dunaway an Oscar --- opened on Broadway.

At the time, producers told the news outlet that production would commence in 2019, though did not specify when.

According to the publication, “Tea At Five” was to be helmed by Tony-nominated director John Tillinger and would have been the 78-year-old Dunaway’s first return to Broadway after a nearly 40-year absence.

Reps for Dunaway, Beck and Feldman did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.